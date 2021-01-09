Reader ‘s opinion Would it be time for feminine rage now?

At the Theater Academy effervescent (HS Culture 4.1.), and it’s no wonder. Feminine rage is legitimate and gives strength to change and self-defense.

Feminine has been annulled. In Western philosophy, woman has been despised since Plato. A woman is defined as the opposite and subordinate of a man, even deficient in comparison with a man. Man is perceived as the representative of reason and woman is associated with body, emotions, darkness – specifically the inferior.

This confrontation has had a strong impact on our culture. The woman has long been content with the victim and her other part, silently. It is logical that discrimination against a woman, disgrace to the body, and violent treatment incite hatred and revenge for a man’s power. Why doesn’t it show up anymore?

The woman’s anger has been taboo, repressed and shameful. Is it time for the constructive use of feminine rage to defend the boundaries of woman and overthrow the old canon?

Elina Reenkola

psychoanalyst, author, Helsinki

