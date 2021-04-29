Reader ‘s opinion Workplaces have learned to help employees rehabilitate

There have been clear positive developments in occupational health negotiations in recent years, thanks to close co-operation between occupational health care and workplaces.

Institute of Occupational Health representation wrote on psychological safety in the workplace (HS Opinion 28.4.). The term is familiar to me and its content even more familiar.

My own perspective on working life consists of handling work ability issues and conducting an occupational health consultation 2-3 times a week. It involves the employee whose work ability is being discussed, as well as the employer’s representation, often the foreman and the HR department.

The importance of psychological safety is emphasized in these negotiations and their preparation. An employee’s state of health can be very poor and the illnesses to be treated difficult. There are also often those for which there is no clear predictable timetable for recovery and which are not always fully recovered. However, work is therapy, and returning to work basically supports and improves work and functional ability, ie rehabilitation.

There have been clear positive developments in occupational health negotiations in recent years, thanks to close co-operation between occupational health care and workplaces. There is often a strong atmosphere that the same language is spoken and the goal is the same: the best for the employee and thus also for the employer. This is particularly important in the context of long-term sick leave, in circumstances which in themselves distance themselves from the work community and raise the bar to return to work. The subject is important humanly, healthily and financially.

Some employers still have something to learn here. Hopefully we will no longer hear the employer say to the employee on sick leave, “Then come back when you are in 110% condition.”

It’s hard to come up with a worse way to trick an employee struggling with work ability problems.

Tuomas Niemelä

occupational health doctor, Heltti oy

