Reader ‘s opinion Wood construction cuts the carbon spike in new construction

Government wants to double the use of wood in construction. The goal is based on the small carbon footprint, positive carbon handprint and carbon storage of wood construction. Granlund Consulting oy’s recently completed report supports this goal.

Wood construction cuts the carbon spike in new construction by 30 percent. At the same time, the biogenic carbon stock of the building stock is increasing. The energy efficiency of construction and the emissions from energy production are developing in a good direction. Thus, the share of building materials in the carbon footprint of a building’s life cycle has increased and will be further emphasized in the future.

Industrial wood construction is developing rapidly. In Finland, wooden apartment buildings are reaching the price level of concrete apartment buildings. In Sweden, wooden apartment buildings are already 20% cheaper than concrete apartment buildings.

There is no single way to solve all problems in the fight against climate change. Wood construction offers one fast and efficient way.

Matti Mikkola

CEO, Wood Products Industry Association

