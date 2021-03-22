Reader ‘s opinion Women should be strongly involved in national defense

Women play a hugely important role in what kind of values ​​related to national defense we Finns receive at home.

Women interest in national defense is growing. This is reflected, among other things, in the fact that there were again a record number of applicants for women’s voluntary military service.

The goal of the Defense Forces is to recruit 2,000 women a year in the future. Currently, about 10,000 women have been trained in the reserve.

The high motivation of women to perform voluntary military service has been addressed from the very beginning. The reason for women to apply for intimacy is, of course, a strong will to defend the country and the desire to carry one’s own pile for the benefit of our homeland. Self-challenge and leadership training also motivate women in the gray of the military.

We in the Reserve League also have a stronger desire for women to be involved in matters related to national defense. Last year, an exceptional number of young people and women joined the Reserve Association. As many as ten percent of the members who joined last year were women.

In women plays a hugely important role in what kind of values ​​related to national defense we Finns receive at home. As a non-governmental organization, we also have a big role to play in raising women’s national defense awareness.

The majority of women still do not have a very significant connection to national defense, as they do not perform women’s voluntary military service.

The Association of Reserves has also offered women an invitation or something similar: it would meet their entire age group, map their life situation and also provide information about the Finnish defense system and the Defense Forces.

I therefore look forward to seeing what issues the parliamentary committee set up last year to develop parliamentary conscription raises. The task of the committee is to draw up a description of the obligation to defend the country and the current state of military service – including civilian service – and voluntary military service for women.

Could you also for women to come up with invitations or some similar opportunity to map out the whole age group? What is the future of civil service? Is so-called civic service an option? Who organizes it and what does it cost?

Now would be a great opportunity to involve women more strongly in national defense.

Terhi Hakola

Deputy Chairman, Reserviläisliitto ry

