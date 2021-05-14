Reader ‘s opinion Without culture and science, there is no internationally successful Finland

Finland has clearly supported the pandemic-affected cultural sector less than Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

With culture and science has a key role to play in the recovery and renewal of a society affected by a pandemic. Culture is an integral part of meaningful life, everyday life, humanity and society as a whole. Without science and art, there is no quality of life, innovation and vitality.

The internationalization and networking of creative professionals and scientists is a significant part of Finland’s success. The internationality of culture and science must be supported so that they can continue to create education and well-being in Finland as well as work and economic growth.

Finland has clearly supported the pandemic-affected cultural sector less than Denmark, Norway and Sweden (HS Culture 11.5.). In addition to this, the decline in gambling revenues is becoming a significant cut in both culture and science. An uncertain future endangers the entire science and culture ecosystem in Finland and weakens our country’s international competitiveness and attractiveness.

The budget for culture and science is too small. They need to be brought to the right level. The additional cuts now planned would be devastating to the internationalization of cultural and scientific actors.

Effective international operations require a long-term and stable financial base. Finnish culture and science lack the financial resources to meet the existing demand in the world. In our experience, too uncertain and short a financial perspective for culture and science means that Finnish actors lose important opportunities for international cooperation and funding.

Finland’s 17 cultural and scientific institutes around the world promote the international mobility, visibility and co-operation of Finnish art, culture and science. International networks of sectors have worked closely together throughout the corona crisis. Internationality is a lifeline for many Finnish artists and scientists.

We now need to invest in the future, invest in the financing of culture and science, in functioning structures, in improving the social security of the actors and in strengthening the whole ecosystem. The benefit of our whole society is that it has a strong, active and diverse field of science and art.

Johanna Råman

Director, French Institute of Finland

Tove Ekman

Executive Director, Finnish Institutes of Culture and Science

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.