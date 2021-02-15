Reader ‘s opinion With what goals will the maritime heart of Helsinki change?

The South Harbor and its surroundings are both historically and cityscape significant and a central place, the development of which should be given special attention.

The City of Helsinki recently announced future guidelines for the area to be exempted from South Harbor terminal operations. The planning of the area is drifting into a playground of forces that maximize the quantitative goals of construction. The case is part of a continuum in which the City of Helsinki’s land use policy is increasingly being transferred to the power of a small circle of investors. At the latest now, when we are in the heart of Helsinki, there is cause for serious concern.

The area rising to the South Harbor is the most central and extensive addition to the silhouette of Helsinki’s historic heart since the 1820s Empire Center. Liberation from port operations is a great step forward, but one has to ask on whose terms and on what agenda a new public space will be developed from the national landscape. The project will decide what kind of story and urban space we will create for present and future generations. Recent examples of an investor- and developer-driven urban environment do not bode well. Investors are a prerequisite for urban development, but an attractive and sustainable city is created in cooperation between actors in different fields.

Influence that we are returning to the regional construction model of the 1960s and 1970s. At that time, suburbs were implemented on the basis of efficiency, now a similar model of maximizing financial profits is pushing into the historic center of the capital. This is unprecedented and the consequences would be long lasting.

The South Harbor and its surroundings are historically and urbanly significant and central, and special attention should be paid to their development. Now the future of the city and its international image is being sacrificed on frivolous grounds to actors outside civil society and joint decision-making.

The implementation of the Museum of Architecture and Design, a public project, should not be linked, at least on the scale now planned, to the return targets for the construction of the South Harbor.

Land use policy is a key instrument for realizing the will of the urban community. Discussion and planning must be opened up to a common cause in accordance with the successful and long-standing democracy of civil society and our country.

An open architectural competition would provide opportunities to identify the potentials of perhaps Finland’s most important building vacancy. The transformation of the South Harbor is at the heart of the European capital, and it requires a democratic process, not investor- and developer-driven competition.

As a threat is a sandbox where the strongest child decides the height of a sand castle. Helsinki cannot afford to sell its most important resource, its historical identity and high-quality urban space, to the forces of short-sighted investment. Otherwise, the result is a thirst for Tantalos.

Panu Savolainen

Assistant Professor, History and Restoration of Architecture, Aalto University

Karin Krokfors

Professor, Urban Planning, Aalto University

Panu Lehtovuori

Professor, Theory of Urban Planning, University of Tampere

