Reader ‘s opinion Wipe the tables after eating

Coronary pandemic During this time we have been instructed to use a mouth-nose guard if there is not enough distance to another person. Sometimes the distance is a meter and a half, sometimes two!

The use of shelter in lunch places is most striking. For lunch, the mask is lifted on the table next to your own plate. After the meal, the mask is placed back on the face, the plates are placed on the collection table and left at the lunch spot.

I dined several times a week at various restaurants. There are no wiped tables between guests in these restaurants. We are taught the importance of hand hygiene, but for restaurants, taking care of table hygiene is no honor.

Maija Castrén

pensioner, Vantaa

