Reader ‘s opinion Wind power does not make Helsinki carbon neutral, but it still needs to be built

Vesa Linja-aho wondered (HS Opinion 10.1.), why no wind power has been built in the Helsinki area. The reason has been known for a long time: the construction of wind power is hampered by Helsinki’s position as the country’s capital. It is a question of wind power plants disrupting the operations of the Defense Forces’ radars off Helsinki. Remedying the problem would require a major overhaul of the radar equipment. Action should be taken as soon as possible.

Helsinki aims to be carbon neutral by 2035. The goal is possible, but it will require substantial investment in clean technology. Almost half of Helsinki’s emissions come from heating buildings. Transport is in good second place and electricity production in third place in the order of magnitude of emission sources.

This means that even if emissions from electricity generation were cut to zero, emission targets would not yet be met.

The most significant reductions will be achieved by making the city’s district heating emission-free, for example through heat pumps, industrial waste heat and small-scale nuclear power.

Helsinki does not produce all the electricity it uses itself, nor does it need it. The Nordic countries have an excellent electricity market that benefits both producers and consumers. However, building wind power in the Helsinki area would show that the country’s capital is doing everything it can to curb climate change. Helsinki must also live as it teaches.

Tiina Rytky

Helsinki

