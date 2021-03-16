Reader ‘s opinion Widespread teleworking has increased the risk of accidents at home

The housing association is also responsible for the safety of housing.

During coronavirus People spend more time than usual inside their homes, some telecommuting almost all day long. Therefore, factors related to housing security have become even more important.

Teleworking those who do have more electrical equipment and possible extension cords in their homes and cottages than usual, which can become hot and catch fire when loaded. To safely charge the batteries in phones and other devices, pay attention to the use of the device’s own charger, as using the charger of another device may cause overheating. Due to the risk of ignition, the charger must also be disconnected from the socket after charging.

In the cottage, it is advisable to start heating the fireplace and stove carefully so that the chimney does not crack and spread to the flammable structures near the chimney. It is also worth checking at the cottage that the fire alarm and initial extinguishing equipment are in working order.

Statutory the rescue plan is the cornerstone of the self-preparedness and housing safety of every resident and housing association. A rescue plan must be drawn up for residential buildings with at least three dwellings. The plan identifies the key risks of the residential building in question, prepares for accidents and defines measures to manage them.

The housing association must instruct residents to act correctly in hazardous situations. The rescue plan also includes guidelines for serious disturbances in society and for the protection of the population.

In many housing associations, the rescue plan has been orthodox, but there is much room for improvement in its updating and communication. It would be important to review the plan annually and to communicate to residents regularly about its key and topical issues, for example at the general meeting – and at least not to leave the rescue plan to the residents’ own activity alone.

The rescue plan should be implemented in an illustrative way, for example by means of visual communication. Exits should be walked through with residents while reminding them to keep them accessible.

The weather As extreme events become more common, the housing association should also remind residents to be prepared for power outages that occur in both rural and urban areas. Each home should have a three-day home supply, ie enough food and drinking water, a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, batteries and backup power supplies for phones and computers, a camping stove and matches, medicines, iodine tablets, and hygiene and first aid supplies.

In exceptional circumstances, in addition to the well-being of one’s own family, it is important to take care of the safe living of loved ones and neighbors.

Kristel Pynnönen

Deputy General Counsel, Real Estate Association

Olli-Veikko Kurvinen

Executive Director, Helsinki Rescue Association

