Reader ‘s opinion Why is the EU talking about Russia and China but not Israel and Morocco?

Last We have read deserving stories from Helsingin Sanomat about the Gaza war and the rush of Moroccan immigrants to the Spanish city of Ceuta. Gaza is about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the repressive policy pursued by Morocco in the Moroccan invasion of Western Sahara. Here I am trying to shed light on the perspective of international law – with a particular focus on the EU’s position.

Attempts to agree on sanctions against Russia and China have been prominent within the European Union. Russia’s recent policy has been unfortunate to follow. The Russian leadership sees every representative of the real opposition as a great threat that must be defeated. The treatment of Alexei Navalny has been downright ridiculous.

China’s harsh treatment of the Uighur minority has also received a great deal of attention in the EU.

In Palestine and Western Sahara, it is a question of the suppression of the sovereignty of the two peoples, which were previously subjugated, by a foreign neighbor. That repression has led to widespread and flagrant human rights violations. In Palestine, the main issue is not the violence between Israel and the Palestinians but the fact that for years Israel has been building settlements in Palestine for its Jewish citizens.

There are at least half a million settlers in Palestine, and the settlements, along with the security zones set up by the Israeli army, have split it into a Palestinian patchwork where it is not possible for Palestinians to establish their own state. There have been no discussions in the EU about sanctions against Israel to put pressure on it to dismantle some settlements and agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Morocco has taken over Western Sahara and is depriving its coastal and territorial sea of ​​natural resources for its own benefit and to the detriment of the Sahrawi people. The countries of the European Union are involved in the deprivation of natural resources. However, the EU is not talking about sanctions against Morocco to put pressure on the country to allow a genuine referendum in Western Sahara on its legal status.

If the EU imposes sanctions on political grounds, it will not serve international law. Then it is better to move the debate on sanctions to the United Nations.

Lauri Hannikainen

Professor Emeritus of International Law, Helsinki

