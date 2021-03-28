Reader ‘s opinion Why is the agreement on working conditions changed?

Technology Industry Association has resigned from collective bargaining with the intention of agreeing on working conditions in companies, among others. Similar guidelines have previously been made in the Finnish Forest Industries Association. It is therefore a question of shifting the agreement on working conditions to the workplace level or even to the personal level, as has been suggested in the forest industry.

Until now, since the 1940s, collective agreements have been concluded between employers ‘and workers’ unions. This has avoided the need for the same issues to be negotiated between an individual employer and an employee, as was done before the emergence of collective bargaining.

In principle, bargaining took place between equally strong employers ‘and workers’ unions, whereas in the past it had been very unequal between an individual employee and an employer. This is how contract work is justified, for example in a book The individual, the company and society (1978), edited by Erkki Aurejärvi.

Now the question is what is the societal change in the employer-employee relationship that makes sense and equals to shift bargaining to the workplace level.

Markku Marjamäki

Occupational Safety and Health Adviser, Hyvinkää

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.