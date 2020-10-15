Reader ‘s opinion Why is it a problem to build a beautiful environment in Finland?

The tenacious proverb is that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. However, the favorites of the majority are places and buildings created before the modernist era.

In his column “Try to understand the architect, he is often just one part of the wheelchair in the construction chain” (HS 11.10.) Tero Kartastenpää got off to a good start in his reflection on the perceived ugliness of contemporary architecture.

The article referred to the “Facebook-level architectural rebellion,” so I will continue to reflect on that.

Architectural Rebellion Group The foundation is based on a deep frustration with the new built environment that has been implemented in Finland for several decades – its quality in general, but especially the rudeness that creates a common public space for all of us.

In other countries, it seems to be quite possible and desirable to constantly build a beautiful, human-friendly new environment. One that we in Finland claim is impossible, justifying it with tenacious but uncovered vocabularies.

Us it is assumed that “the new cannot copy the old” and that “the new must not distort history”. Not only that, we still have the earnings logic of the entire construction industry based on a mass-copied element structure. So we are copying and “distorting history” all the time. But the new must not be beautiful or traditional. In other countries, on the other hand, even the city’s rental houses can thoughtfully continue their own architectural tradition, which is considered beautiful and thus valuable. Why is this a problem in Finland?

Another tenacious but flawed proverb is that beautiful is expensive. Again, there is no factual basis.

New “modern” buildings that are perceived as boring are also not automatically particularly cheap to build – for example, random-looking window openings or irregular protrusions increase construction costs compared to a quieter facade opening.

The third tenacious proverb is that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. In reality, the consistent favorites of the majority of different environments are places and buildings created before the modernist era. They are perceived as balanced in scale, calm and pleasing to the human senses.

Most people would prefer a more traditional and classicist-based building stock – including a new one – if one were available.

Is important to bring up the debate and work together to change the factors that hold us in practices based on false claims.

Architects have a role to play here, as do builders and the municipalities responsible for the zoning monopoly.

Marjo Uotila

founder, Architectural Rebellion Facebook Group

founder, Intbau Finland ry

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.