Reader ‘s opinion Why is a person with a serious substance abuse problem punished?

Tough penalties have not succeeded in reducing drug use, but effective social and health policies have.

Committee on Legal Affairs recently addressed a citizens’ initiative to decriminalize cannabis use. In his statement, Professor of Criminal Law Kimmo Nuotio stated that people with severe drug addiction do not have advocates.

As the Fire and the Department of Health and Welfare noted, eliminating the criminalization of cannabis alone will not solve the problems of the most vulnerable drug addicts.

We are not drug addicts, but through our work we have met hundreds of people with substance abuse and as lawyers we want to say something on their behalf because the voices of these people are often left unheard.

The job of the criminal law is to protect. Drunk driving is a crime because the act endangers the life and health of another. In addition, criminal law should always be the last resort to address undesirable practices.

Legally, the criminalization of offenses can be considered justified because the offense of drug use does not harm the health of anyone other than the user.

In addition, several studies show that criminal law is not an effective means of tackling drug use. Tough penalties have not succeeded in reducing drug use, but effective social and health policies have.

As lawyers, we do not consider the use of drugs to be punishable.

As human beings, it is difficult for us to understand why a seriously ill person is punished. He is sentenced to imprisonment during which drug treatment is not started or, in the worst case, treatment already started is interrupted.

A person is released from prison without an apartment. Substance-abusing women regularly fall victim to sexual exploitation and intimate partner violence on the street.

Because of Stigman, these people are left without care and support. A drug addict has made his illness a criminal, but an alcoholic has not.

Based on our experience and legal expertise, we believe that punishing any drug use is cruel and unjustified and causes a backlog of problems. Society can now choose: support or judgments?

Hanna-Maria Seppä

lawyer, member of the expert group of the criminal procedure group of the Finnish Bar Association

Jussi Sarvikivi

lawyer, chairman of the expert group of the Finnish Bar Association’s criminal proceedings group

