Reader ‘s opinion Why is a cultural voucher not valid for virtual events?

It is quite peculiar that such an alignment is decided to be made in the midst of the deepest coronavirus crisis, when it is quite impossible to enjoy the culture in any other way.

Tax authority has outlined this year that cultural vouchers obtained as an employee benefit cannot be used for virtual events. I went to verify this and I didn’t get a ticket from the ticket office to a virtual cultural event for employee benefit.

There is at least one special thing the reasons given by the tax authority, which are based entirely on the wording of Article 69 (5) of the Income Tax Act visit: “The wording of the provision requires a visit to the above-mentioned cultural event or occasion. The provision is therefore not applicable to virtually organized events. “

I deeply wonder how the tax authority thinks it is possible to enjoy a virtual event without visiting in a virtual venue, such as an Internet address.

Olavi Inha

Helsinki

