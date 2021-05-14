Reader ‘s opinion Why don’t our country’s decision makers value culture?

The attitude of the parties towards the importance of culture in the municipalities seems weak.

Culture there is a lot of understanding of its importance to society. Without the great advent of Finnish culture on both sides of the century at the beginning of the 20th century, we would hardly be in independent Finland today. The state is not only a region and its citizens but also a culture, a national diverse culture.

However, such a principled view has not been supported in practice recently, as has been shown by several sources. In an extensive report by Helsingin Sanomat on the Nordic Council’s report (Culture 11.5.) It turns out that Finland’s support for the cultural sector is the lowest in the Nordic countries. The treatment of a pandemic in our country also provides a good example.

On 15 April, Hufvudstadsbladet issued a critical statement by Erik Söderblom, Director of Theater in Espoo Regeringen offrade Culture after the blink – protestera mot ofriheten! (the government sacrificed culture without hesitation – protest the success of freedom!).

It has been forgotten that cultural workers are entrepreneurs like everyone else and that the cultural sector produces 3% of our GDP, comprising 17,000 companies with a turnover of EUR 12.5 billion and employing 126,000 people, which is more than in the restaurant sector and three times as much as in the paper industry. Juha Itkonen, Chairman of the State Arts Council, later shared this criticism.

Cinemas, concert stages, museums and theaters were closed first, and now it seems that at least in Uusimaa and other areas of pandemic spread, they will be opened last.

When on-premises restaurants are allowed to fill one third of the customer seats and other restaurants on half, the public events in the above-mentioned venues may not exceed six people: that is, in a concert hall or theater for a thousand people, a maximum of six people. It should be borne in mind that proportionality is one of the legal principles of the administration (Article 6 of the Administrative Code).

There seems to be a lack of appreciation of culture. Unfortunately. You might think that culture is just a hobby and it doesn’t matter so much about its success.

Culture Helsingin Sanomat’s article on support for education pointed out that culture is not a political issue that we prioritize. The attitude of the parties towards the importance of culture in municipalities seems weak when the field of culture has been and will be variegated and cultural actors have not been able to gather together the influence needed in politics. Perhaps the cultural cooperation organization Kulta ry, founded in 2018, could change this situation.

Lauri Tarasti

Minister, Helsinki

