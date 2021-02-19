Reader ‘s opinion Why does going to psychotherapy stop me from getting life insurance?

More and more ordinary people are seeking to take care of their mental health with psychotherapy. Is it equal that self-care is punished?

We searched Life insurance for couples with my spouse, where the family’s livelihood is secured in the event of the death of the other. The insurance application was rejected.

I called the insurance company: it can’t issue insurance because I go to psychotherapy. Attendance did not matter, but receiving treatment was a direct ground for rejection. You could apply again one year after stopping therapy.

The public has tried to speak positively about therapy so that people dare to seek help for their problems. Many have overcome their feelings of shame and have been encouraged to seek treatment. It is a shock that taking care of oneself drops a person to the lower caste. In my own case, my whole family suffered when insurance was not granted.

I asked the insurance company why life insurance is denied, even though the causes of death due to mental health problems do not qualify for compensation in any case. The reason was reportedly to protect the spouse – one does not want a situation where a person first loses his or her spouse and on top of that there are still insurance claims.

Travel insurance, among other things, may not be granted to those undergoing psychotherapy. More and more ordinary people are seeking to take care of their mental health with psychotherapy. Is it equal that self-care is punished? Untreated anxiety is likely to be a much higher risk than one in treatment, including for an insurance company doing business.

