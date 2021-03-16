Reader ‘s opinion Why do you want to build Elielinaukio?

Elielinaukion in the speeches of those in favor of construction, it has remained unclear why construction is being planned. What need would filling the airspace between Postitalo and the Railway Station serve? No doubt it would strengthen the real estate developer’s cash flow, but what public interest would it serve the city? What are the needs of the townspeople that massive construction could satisfy?

When the work of world-class architects results in Hesar (12.3) horrors like the proposals presented, it clearly shows that there is something fundamentally wrong with the terms of reference.

A lump sum payment for the price of the land to the city treasury is not sufficient to justify such an irrevocable decision. Helsinki can do without it.

Outi Berghäll

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.