Reader ‘s opinion Why do athletes and their affiliations get so much airtime on TV?

Couldn’t Yle tell about new artist talents in his programs every day, for example?

I am has long wondered about the transmission time enjoyed by Yle Sports Hall. I know a tremendous amount of great artists, musicians, dancers and other cultural figures for whom Yle’s news coverage seems to be completely indifferent. Instead, the best viewing time on TV tells the future promises of small sports clubs, their challenges and local sports competitions.

Why does Yle not give the same weight to rising musicians whose career choice requires at least as much daily practice? Or for young visual artists, choreographers, dancers, new bands and cultural events? Why don’t we be told every day about new artist talents, the challenges of mastering our own instrument, or even European dance and art schools, where many Finnish talents we have never heard of start their careers?

Who decides that the best viewing time is about the provincial football clubs, but not, for example, about the huge amount of work and training it takes to play the violin in the same province’s own orchestra?

Art touches us all because no one would listen to music, watch movies or TV series, admire skillful graffiti, hang billboards or posters on their walls, send postcards, enjoy beautifully constructed public spaces or even fashion.

The Corona Year has shown the importance of cultural, artistic and industry events. It is true that encouraging sport has a strong public health basis, but so do arts and culture. For example, playing a hobby teaches perseverance, motor precision, promotes the skills needed for other learning, teamwork and social interaction skills, increases goal-orientation and self-confidence, and creates feelings of success and joy. In particular, the relationship between recent mental health problems and the positive impact of the arts should not be underestimated.

The pursuit of art has significant, long-term positive effects on both the individual and society. So I challenge Yle to respond to the plight of the arts and culture industry. How could anyone get excited about something they have never even heard of?

Ella Kivisaari

Bachelor of Political Science, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.