Reader ‘s opinion Why are there no wind farms in Helsinki and Espoo?

Hannu Heinonen opposed (HS Opinion 6.1.) Construction of wind power in Pori. He was of the opinion that if power plants are to be desired, they should be located in areas where electricity consumption is highest, ie off Helsinki and Espoo, for example.

I am here exactly agree and I wondered why the wind turbine on the metropolitan area to represent yawning emptiness. Is the reason technical, conservation, economic or perhaps attitudinal?

Heinonen pointed out that the Pori offshore wind plan is still being evaluated and that one of the criteria would be “harm to human health”. However, there is no scientific evidence of such in the context of wind power, although there is a wide range of ghost stories on the subject on social media. The appearance of the power plant may or may not be liked, but there is still a long way to go. Department of Health and Welfare website is a good overview of research on the subject.

Vesa Linja-aho

graduate engineer

Espoo

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.