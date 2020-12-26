Reader ‘s opinion Why are so many women afraid of menopause?

The fifties are by no means old.

I am recently observed a strange phenomenon: women are ashamed of menopause. Many find them such an embarrassing thing that they don’t even want to hear about them.

One woman told me she apologized after receiving an ad on Facebook about menopause coaching. “Am I supposed to be at that age,” he sighed. He is in his fifties.

This attitude may be due in part to the fact that surprisingly little is known about this – but not the only – turning point in a woman’s life.

Many women are in the belief that menopause with its hot flashes and tantrums somehow suddenly attacks when you turn fifty, and then the game is played. Up front is sock knitting in a rocking chair and caring for grandchildren. Sex life ends, and everything else is nice.

Few women realize that menopause begins in their thirties as the ovaries become lazy and estrogen production begins to decline. Ovulation no longer occurs monthly, and fertilization after this is not self-evident.

At the age of about forty, one is in perimenopause, where a variety of menopausal symptoms begin to occur. These symptoms have been identified to date 34.

Symptoms intensify before menopause, a situation in which menstruation has stopped. It occurs at an average age of 51 years. And contrary to long thought, the symptom does not end in menopause but continues for the rest of your life.

This sounds a little depressing, but the fact that the facts are denied would not help. Help is available for menopausal symptoms.

Many women struggle with strange symptoms without knowing what it is all about. Doctors do not always understand this either.

The shame associated with menopause would already go away. The fifties are by no means old. And sex really isn’t over, on the contrary. It can be better than ever.

Knowledge is the best way to combat prejudice and the fears that arise from it. Attitudes do not change if they are not changed.

Kati Reijonen

author, meditation instructor and postmenopausal woman, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.