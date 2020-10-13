Reader ‘s opinion Why are ship passengers crowned in the West Harbor?

I arrived To the western harbor from Tallinn on Sunday evening, which was full of Estonians returning to work in Finland. Hundreds of passengers were diverted from the ship to a corridor where the most recent waited for access to passport control for nearly an hour and a half. There was no talk of meter safety intervals in the queue, very few had a mask on their faces.

A few batches of ten people were let forward from the queue at a time, and just before the last box, they stood on the escalator. At this point, I heard the Finnish citizens shouting and I soon got out of the queue. A quarter of a victory too.

Why were there only two checkpoints? Of course, the congestion of Sunday shifts is known. What is the purpose of the inspection at all? What kind of wrongdoers does it use to screen the crowd? I did not see that a fever had been measured in the yellow, meaning that at least no people were looking for people at the border. The smooth flow of passengers out is guaranteed to prevent infections better. We were given patches of good hygiene, but it would have been more practical to distribute the masks to anyone willing as soon as they left the ship.

Arja Korhonen

translator, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.