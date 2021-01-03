No Result
Reader ‘s opinion Why are museums closed but bars open?

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 3, 2021
in World
Reader's opinion

On Christmas break many would have time to visit museums and exhibitions. Why are the museums closed but the bars and Cups open? In museums and exhibition spaces, it is easy to monitor and demand compliance with the mask recommendation, and the use of masks is natural when the exhibitions mainly focus on viewing. In addition, the number of visitors is easy to monitor at the ticket counter, and there are no crowded and easily violated security breaches when intoxicated.

During the corona period, we need new good stimuli for our minds and senses. Not that they shouldn’t be available at the bar either, but in the exhibitions, the mind and body are refreshed in a different way with aesthetic and appealing works. Leaving the home corner in a controlled environment would be good for many.

Pipsa Kostamo

Lecturer, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

