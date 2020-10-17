Upgrade
Reader ‘s opinion Who decided that important things are being communicated on Twitter today?

October 17, 2020
Rescue Department warn, police inform, ministry instructs citizens. All of this seems to be happening on Twitter these days. Where and when has it been decided that guidance, even life and health, to public authorities is given so often in that application?

However, since this is happening, is there a published list of accounts used by the authorities that need to be tracked in order to get all the important information that the authorities are sharing on Twitter? If not, such a list must definitely be made and published in as many forums as possible.

Kari Luostarinen

Lappeenranta

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

