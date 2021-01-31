Reader ‘s opinion Where is the railway project connecting Helsinki and Pori?

Pori and the cities along Highway 2 have usually been left in the queue for state transport investments, as money has only been received in fragments for the development of the highway.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper said (25.1.) On a large-scale and apparently expensive one-hour train line that would take me directly from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport to Tampere. In addition, the improvement of connections between Helsinki and Turku has been discussed in public. Representatives of Eastern Finland have also diligently expressed their own wishes and needs.

In speeches, the kingdom is developed equally, but in deeds and reality it is different. For example, how is it possible that there is, or rather is left, a blind spot in western Finland that lacks a rail connection altogether? I mean the direct railway connection between Helsinki and Pori.

The billion-dollar railway project between Helsinki and Tampere is justified by time savings. The connection between the two metropolises is seen as a growth corridor that needs to be strengthened in every way.

I do not understand why a new network should be built next to an existing line, the implementation of which would cause many difficulties.

Wouldn’t it make more sense to take the map in your hand and think about whether the same planning and investment efforts could accomplish something else? Or is Finland really such a small country that it can only accommodate one growth corridor?

Pori and the cities along Highway 2 have usually been left in the queue for state transport investments, as money has only been received in fragments for the development of the highway. There would still be scope for repairs in track investments.

We prefer to build new connections and forget about the plans that would fragment a functioning rail connection into two parallel buses.

Ilkka Kononen

Forssa

