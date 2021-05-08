Reader ‘s opinion Where does amphetamine substitution treatment stay?

Drug treatment appears to be focused on treating problem opioid users. Problem amphetamine users or amphetamine addicts depend on very fragile treatment.

Drug Situation in Finland 2020 report according to, there were almost as many problem amphetamine and opioid users in 2017, just over 20,000 people. In turn, 74 percent of clients seeking drug treatment had problem opioid use or opioid dependence. The most likely to apply for treatment is because opioid users have been offered substitution treatment for twenty years.

Thus, as the report states, drug treatment seems to be clearly focused on the treatment of problem opioid users. Problem amphetamine users or amphetamine addicts rely on very fragile treatment if they even seek treatment because there is no clearly proven form of treatment.

Perhaps for this reason, amphetamine addicts are often offered methadone substitution treatment, among other things, which, from a practical point of view, sounds completely absurd. After all, addiction would only be exchanged for one substance.

Numerous studies have shown that methylphenidate in particular is a good substitution treatment for amphetamines. There is also Finnish research on the subject. So I wonder why amphetamine addicts have not developed their own model of substitution treatment. Psychosocial rehabilitation alone – whatever it is – is clearly not enough.

According to wastewater studies, amphetamine use has continued to grow. Amphetamine is also a substance that is very often spiked, so its users are at risk for various infectious diseases, such as hepatitis C.

Is opioid substitution treatment perceived to be more important than possible amphetamine substitution treatment because drug deaths are rarely associated with amphetamine, but almost always with an opioid such as buprenorphine?

Now that the drug law is being reformed, it would be time to take into account the equality of problem users so that all users of different substances have an equal right to treatments that have been found to be effective. Why has scientific evidence on amphetamine substitution treatment not yet been taken into account in drug policy decision-making, let alone in the public debate about different treatment practices and their implementation in Finland?

