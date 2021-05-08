Reader ‘s opinion Where do I save my favorite music list so the nursing staff can call me in time?

Helsingin Sanomat story “Music evokes memories of even a memory-impaired person” (26.4.) dealt with the effects of music on the human brain. Jaakko Erkkilä and Teppo Särkämö, who were interviewed in the story, talked about the memories evoked by music and the effects of music on the identity experience, among other things.

In these examples, as in many other studies, it has been found that it is explicit music or familiar music that is impressive. How could each of us personally record information about our own favorite music so that the staff who cared for us in their time could call us every day for what brings us to life? Where do I save my personal favorite music list?

Tuire Six

Professor, Sibelius Academy (University of the Arts Helsinki)

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.