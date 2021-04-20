Reader ‘s opinion Where did the chew tracks disappear?

Soon summer is coming and we can get on the paths and forests. But where have the traditional chewing tracks gone? I’ve been wondering this for many years, especially the City of Helsinki line to remove all sawdust tracks liikuntapuistoistamme.

The traditional chewing track serves bodybuilders as well as top athletes in the best possible way. The base is soft on the feet and saves the joints from impacts. For Nordic walking, chewing is the best possible platform. The spike of the rod gives a grip and more strain on the hands. This increases the efficiency of Nordic walking.

The third factor in favor of chewing is environmental friendliness and the smell of chewing. It’s a pleasure that unnoticed encourages you to come again.

Vesa Lappalainen

Helsinki

