Reader ‘s opinion When you can’t get to the gym, you can even lift furniture at home

The number of repetitions matters, not the weight.

Pekka Palin (HS Opinion 9.4.) demanded that the gyms be opened as soon as possible. For him, mere exercise in the open air cannot replace indoor exercise places.

That’s true, but yes everyone has the opportunity to do muscle fitness training at home as well. It does not require massive equipment and loose weights. My body weight is enough.

A home may not be as inspiring a place as a gym, but this idea should be abandoned. There is heavy furniture to lift. The number of repetitions matters, not the weight.

Everyone can sit on the mat on their back and do abdominal movements, push-ups, back movements, rotational movements and if anything. Home fitness equipment is also on sale no matter how. The stocks of the shops have commendably been emptied of these instruments at times.

There are excuses no matter how many, but when you just start doing it, it all starts. After all, Urkki sometimes said that all the reasons that prevent us from moving are excuses.

Hannu Musakka

exercise instructor, retired, Kaavi

