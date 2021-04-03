Reader ‘s opinion When reforming the language strategy, it would be wise to acknowledge the facts

With compulsory schooling now being extended to the second level, Swedish studies could only be made compulsory at the second level.

Government prepares for the reform of the national language strategy published in 2012. It focuses on Finland and Sweden, as well as the Sámi language, sign languages ​​and Romani. I think we need a language strategy that also looks at other languages ​​spoken in our country, as well as changes in the global environment and the languages ​​we need in international contacts.

Meritorious journalist Jaakko Lyytinen thing (HS 21.3.) Reported on the long-running decline in language learning. The language strategy should therefore provide guidelines for a fundamental overhaul of the school language curriculum, as the current language curriculum easily leads to apparent choices and generates regional inequalities. The fragmentation of the language program, combined with numerous decisions discriminating against languages, has also produced a long decline in German and French. Yet the need for proficiency in these and many other languages ​​has not diminished, quite the contrary.

Everyday life in big cities is multilingual. There are already plenty of non-Finnish or non-Swedish speaking children in their early childhood education and schools. Do they get the experience that their own language is fine and valuable? Or do they learn that languages ​​have a hierarchy of values ​​in which their own language holds a jumbo position?

It has been dreamed of bringing international experts to Finland. If they are available, their children must be given the opportunity to integrate as part of our own education system and not start creating an English-language education bubble. There are bilingual primary schools in Finland, where more or less part of the teaching is organized in English. These schools offer students moving to Finland a good opportunity for gradual integration.

When Li Andersson (left) took up his post as Minister of Education, he stated that his goal was to make Swedish a compulsory student writing subject. Is it really this day to motivate Finnish-speaking jukuri heads to study in Sweden in this way? On the contrary, when compulsory education is now extended to the second level, Swedish studies could only be made compulsory at the second level. Of course, the proposal makes someone’s blood boil, but let us also remember Paasikivi’s wise statement about acknowledging the facts. Would Jussi Saramo from Vantaa have a more realistic view of what requirements our current language environment places on language education?

Anna-Kaisa Mustaparta

teaching counselor, retired

Helsinki

