Reader ‘s opinion When my heart stopped, I got to experience how great work is being done in health care

Suddenly the bun and plate were on the floor. What happened? At the same time, feeling very bad, vomited. The wife didn’t notice anything.

The situation was so new that an ambulance was called to the scene. These two very professional guys took a heart film and investigated the matter. They said they would go to Malmi Hospital for safety. This was done.

At the ore, the heart film was reproduced, a head shot and other studies were taken. And in it, on the hospital bed, with the doctor next to it, the heart stopped. I didn’t really understand where I was, but I felt extremely good. I had moved to another dimension. There were others present.

Suddenly I saw a face above me and realized that Malmi was still there. The doctor said the heart stopped and needed to be revived. Could there be a better place for the event?

Now we went to the ambulance again and fast to Meilahti.

I learned that the pulse had gone so low that my heart stopped. Later, the diagnosis was that one had to put a pacemaker in case of an anti-pacemaker. It was a weekend, so I had to be at the Meilahti heart department for the weekend. The procedure would be done early in the week. The weekend went quite well. I got a temporary pacemaker to get to the next week.

The hardest thing was sleeping because I couldn’t just move. There were probably nine other patients in the ward, who for some reason. I had an excellent opportunity to follow the activities of the department. Everyone knew their job and everyone was very professional.

On Monday morning, a pacemaker was put on me. Under the clavicle came a kind of battery that leaves a couple of wires to the heart. The device monitors heart function and works if needed. The cardiologist who put the device hummed during installation and chatted in complete peace. There came a feeling that this person knew what he was doing. Said to put five more of the same on the same day.

Then I was taken to Malmi. The intention was to be followed up one night, then home.

I am amazed by the Finnish health care from the peak level. All steps were performed with great professionalism and the patient was listened to at all times. Later I still got the device home, and every night the device sends data from the pacemaker to Meilahti. So I am in constant monitoring. Wonderful!

The coronavirus is related to my case in that I had to go on a vacation trip almost the same day that this all happened. Thanks to the coronavirus my trip was canceled. I don’t know how it would have gone in Greece, on the beach, or even during a trip on a plane.

Thank you to Malmi Hospital, thank you to the ambulance people and thank you to Hus and its cardiac department. You are tops all!

