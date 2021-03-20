Reader ‘s opinion When making municipal decisions, the opinion of children must also be listened to

Child impact assessment should be a systematic part of decision-making.

Corona time has made visible how many municipal decisions affect children and young people. The new delegates will play a key role in moving from post-pandemic survival to aftercare. Child impact assessment should be a systematic part of decision-making.

The child impact assessment examines the effects of the decision on the realization of children’s rights. The benefit comes from looking at the whole instead of individual goals: how each decision affects, for example, children’s relationships, learning, health and leisure.

The child impact assessment also identifies undesirable consequences. This is important because sometimes the weight of negative effects may be more significant than the intended effects. Identifying the negative effects also makes it possible to find solutions, ie a better implementation can be found than the original one.

Child impact assessment includes consultation of children. Children and young people can use appropriate methods to tell what the hobbies are, for example, in their daily lives or what questions some changes raise. In this way, the right of children to participate is realized and the knowledge base for decision-making is strengthened.

Due to the coronary situation, municipalities may consider cuts. However, a weak financial situation is not a reason not to carry out child impact assessments. On the contrary: the scarcer the resources, the more important it is to ensure that the choices are appropriate and fair.

I wish success to the municipal election candidates who commit to taking into account the impact of the decisions on children.

Ira Custódio

Specialist, Finnish Federation for Child Welfare

