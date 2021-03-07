Reader ‘s opinion What would be the news media that would focus on positive content in principle?

We would look at the society around us and the whole world in a complacent passive way through rose-red glasses.

Saska Saarikoski pondered in his column (HS 4.3.) Excessive media negativity and its effects on our worldview. It is easy to agree that in humanity, healthy self-criticism is as rare as unselfish and well-deserved thanks. But the criticality of professional journalism and its value can also be viewed from the perspective of my next life work, which spans several decades.

I began my career in communications as a media researcher in the 1980s. In my research, along with other variables, I systematically investigated the attitude of magazine articles or other content to their main topic. One of my clients at the time specifically wanted to find out how negatively the daily newspapers in the Helsinki region reacted to its multidisciplinary activities. The presumption was that the attitude was exceptionally negative.

However, my study showed that the number of content classified as negative had not increased in a few years but remained unchanged. In fact, the overall distribution of neutral, positive and negative content seemed very stable.

Many of the content analyzes carried out under my guidance on both sides of the millennium also yielded similar results, although the client, the media content reviewed and, in part, the media had changed: the Finnish media produced primarily neutral content and clearly expressed more negative than positive reviews.

I wasn’t at that time and still isn’t worried about the criticality or negativity of the media per se. Since the 19th century, professionally produced and delivered media in our country have exposed the ills of society from different perspectives and brought them to the attention and discussion of an ever wider audience of readers or other audiences. Responsible journalism is committed to trusting and making the operating environment of its followers as truthful as possible and to supporting their orientation in it. It is one of the fundamental tasks and ethics of responsible journalism in all democratic societies that strive for the common good and justice.

If we were to develop as an experiment news and current affairs media that would have been produced through professional journalism but would in principle focus much more on positive than negative content and reviews, what would be the end result? Presumably a hybrid of a species (in Finnish a cross or a mixture), in which the uncritical repetition of advocacy and marketing by different actors in society would be combined with the effective means of communication used by women’s and hobby magazines. We would look at the society around us and the whole world in a complacent passive way through rose-red glasses. We would stifle the problems and suffering we perceive by denying their existence – by any means available or forced.

After all, are we still very far from this vision?

Anne Nikula

Master of Political Science, Communications Specialist

Espoo

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.