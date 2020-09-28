Reader ‘s opinion What miracle happened to school sports?

According to my third-grader son, the exercise classes have been mostly hippie games, and the classes almost never sweat.

Third grader my son loves to move: he practices it both guided and unguided, and good of course so. However, he does not like school sports. I hear there “but play”. The lessons have been mainly hippie games. Sure, sometimes you have been able to run around the sports field and skate in the winter, but on the other hand, the program has also included relaxation and walking. “There’s never even a sweat.”

Relying on my own school memories, I comforted him for the first two years of school, saying that the situation will probably change in the third grade, when during my own school the girls and boys were separated into their own groups and tried different sports: baseball, volleyball, basketball, football, athletics and gymnastics. not forgetting orienteering. But that didn’t happen: the hippie games continue and the girls and boys are still in the same lessons.

Then I read somewhere that nowadays exercise classes do not focus on sports skills but on motor skills and an athletic lifestyle that can just as well be studied in a mixed group. Certainly I can. But are there enough challenges in exercise classes for both exercise girls and boys? I don’t think studying motor skills means never moving seriously in class?

And while it’s certainly stereotypical to think that grumpy boys like ball games and girls like dancing, I guess you can’t deny that there are physiological differences? How Motivating is it for girls if the best runner is always slower than the big part of boys? Or for boys, when you can never play properly, maybe a little slump? While my son really isn’t a mess, he says girls always have to be careful. Personally, I recall that when I was sweating sweaty during exercise classes, I was quite grateful that the fascination of the opposite sex was not seeing.

What miracle happened to school sports and why? The school is already said to operate more on girls ’terms, and there is particular concern about boys’ schooling. Would it help if exercise classes really discharged energy?

The mother of the son

We will publish the article

exceptionally under a pseudonym.

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.