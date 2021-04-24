Reader ‘s opinion What is the value of human life in urban transport?

Again Once upon a time, there was a typical traffic accident in Finland, where a truck turning to the right collided with a primary school child crossing the street. Both had green traffic lights. A child died on a shelter (HS 18.4.).

Juha Valtonen, Traffic Safety Research Manager, stated that programming traffic lights so that they did not have a situation of simultaneous greens would lead to such long waiting times that the flow of traffic would suffer. He said it would also lead to reds no longer being followed.

Consider alternatives: for example, right-hand traffic and pedestrians both have half a minute to a minute to go green at the same time, or alternatively pedestrians first have a similar time to cross the street and only then turn right for 30-60 seconds. Is the time saved per turn worth the loss of lives, often children, from year to year as a result of right-hand traffic and the simultaneous right to cross a pedestrian street?

Pertti Törmälä

Academy Professor, Emeritus

Tampere

