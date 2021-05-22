Reader ‘s opinion What is the protective ability of vaccinations in at-risk groups?

Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote (21.5.) possible re-infection and hospitalization of those already vaccinated. There are currently about one hundred thousand people infected with the coronavirus in Finland, and this number is growing with 100–200 new infections every day. The HS writing did not address the re-infection of those already suffering from coronary heart disease.

From the growing number of people with Corona infection every day, the susceptibility of unvaccinated and vaccinated – taking into account different combinations – to re-infection and hospitalization must be scientifically determined. Risk diseases that aggravate coronary disease, such as asthma, diabetes, obesity, metabolic syndrome, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and kidney and gum disease, our folk diseases, should be taken into account here.

This is important in the follow – up and maintenance treatment of coronary heart disease and in the planning of future vaccinations.

Timo Sorsa

professor, chief dentist

Ismo Räisänen

doctoral student, Helsinki

