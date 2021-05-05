Reader ‘s opinion What is the cost of forest certification for biodiversity?

Helsingin sanomat newspaper handled in his excellent story (HS 4.5.) The question of Finland’s natural destiny: does PEFC forest certification, which covers 90 percent of commercial forests, ensure the preservation of forest biodiversity?

Proponents of the certification say “the standard better meets the challenges of sustainability” and that “PEFC is an internationally recognized quality factor”. Critics of the certification, on the other hand, refer to research evidence, comprehensive assessments of forest habitat and forest species endangerment, and articles published in international scientific series (summarized in Finnish From the Forest Science Magazine).

According to the proposal to update the certification criteria, “… there will be more and more lush trees”. This is true, but it goes without saying that small improvements will not replace the many weaknesses in the definitions and thresholds of PEFC certification indicators over the last couple of decades.

Efforts have been made to reduce the costs of certification, while maintaining market access for forestry products. The price of this has been and will be paid by the diversity of forest nature.

Timo Kuuluvainen

Docent of Forest Ecology, University of Helsinki

