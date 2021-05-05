Thursday, May 6, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion What is the cost of forest certification for biodiversity?

by admin
May 5, 2021
in World
0

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Helsingin sanomat newspaper handled in his excellent story (HS 4.5.) The question of Finland’s natural destiny: does PEFC forest certification, which covers 90 percent of commercial forests, ensure the preservation of forest biodiversity?

Proponents of the certification say “the standard better meets the challenges of sustainability” and that “PEFC is an internationally recognized quality factor”. Critics of the certification, on the other hand, refer to research evidence, comprehensive assessments of forest habitat and forest species endangerment, and articles published in international scientific series (summarized in Finnish From the Forest Science Magazine).

According to the proposal to update the certification criteria, “… there will be more and more lush trees”. This is true, but it goes without saying that small improvements will not replace the many weaknesses in the definitions and thresholds of PEFC certification indicators over the last couple of decades.

Efforts have been made to reduce the costs of certification, while maintaining market access for forestry products. The price of this has been and will be paid by the diversity of forest nature.

Timo Kuuluvainen

Docent of Forest Ecology, University of Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.
#Reader #opinion #cost #forest #certification #biodiversity

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The medieval castle of Krak des Chevaliers is being restored in Syria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.