Reader ‘s opinion “What is one that is closed but open?”

When watched the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency’s Friday briefing, it was like the tea party invitations of the Crazy Hat Maker: “What is one that is closed but open?”

The government had clearly instructed that the facilities mentioned in its decision should be closed. The Communicable Diseases Act also allows for this. However, based on his independent thinking, the avin official came up with a solution where the premises could still be kept open by various arrangements. It is clear that, as a result of this decision, a large number of private operators will continue as before.

No wonder fighting the epidemic is difficult when individual officials or jurists can make their own interpretations of government decisions.

Jussi Willman

Bay

