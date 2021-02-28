No Result
Reader ‘s opinion “What is one that is closed but open?”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 28, 2021
in World
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

When watched the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency’s Friday briefing, it was like the tea party invitations of the Crazy Hat Maker: “What is one that is closed but open?”

The government had clearly instructed that the facilities mentioned in its decision should be closed. The Communicable Diseases Act also allows for this. However, based on his independent thinking, the avin official came up with a solution where the premises could still be kept open by various arrangements. It is clear that, as a result of this decision, a large number of private operators will continue as before.

No wonder fighting the epidemic is difficult when individual officials or jurists can make their own interpretations of government decisions.

Jussi Willman

Bay

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

