Reader ‘s opinion What help do I get for weight management during a coronavirus pandemic?

I came aware of my obesity at the age of nine when I received my first weight loss instructions from a school nurse in a one-on-one meeting. Since that time I have had with the shame caused by overweight and struggle with my weight.

I’m the last few years finally brought out my concern, for example, occupational health examination and the maternity clinic. I’ve had some great kaloritaulukoita and providing paper plate model. All this information I have had before, and I remember the caloric content of a thin slice of cheese.

Last fall, the news about the link between coronavirus and overweight started to bother me really a lot. Kirsi Pietiläinen, Professor of Clinical Metabolism at the University of Helsinki, expressed concern that the treatment of obesity is being driven down due to the coronavirus pandemic (HS 9.3). At least that is what the city of Helsinki has done, which has canceled weight management groups during the pandemic since last autumn. Does the city not recognize the need for action or is it a lack of competence to implement services remotely?

How and where can a low-income woman who has lost her entire life get help?

Slimmer

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

