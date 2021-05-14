Reader ‘s opinion What did the Marx brothers forget? More classics of movie history should be shown on TV

The movie history has disappeared from the telly. Even the classics that end up on TV channels will be left in the remake.

Yle could return to his shopping list the works of Alfred Hitchcock, Howard Hawks, John Ford, Billy Wilder, Orson Welles, Jean Renoir, Akira Kurosawa, Andrei Tarkovsky and others.

New generations could also get excited about the masterful comedy of the brothers Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, W. C. Fields and Marx. This old guard is sure to find its audience.

New movies will be watched fresh, thank you for that. But, of course, space needs to be created for film education by presenting the magnificent history of film in a more comprehensive way.

Pertti Laisi

Vantaa

