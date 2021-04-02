Reader ‘s opinion We will come south after work

I read HS: n jutun (31.3.) Asking for opinions on the emphasis on coronavirus vaccines in the Helsinki metropolitan area. An interviewee living in the north commented: “Let’s queue where the others are. Why have they stumbled there? ”

I can assure this person that they will not be stuck here but will come here after work. Unemployment in rural areas is often an alternative.

Markku Haapajärvi

pensioner, Vantaa

