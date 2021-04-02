Reader ‘s opinion We will come south after work

Saturday, April 3, 2021
April 2, 2021
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

I read HS: n jutun (31.3.) Asking for opinions on the emphasis on coronavirus vaccines in the Helsinki metropolitan area. An interviewee living in the north commented: “Let’s queue where the others are. Why have they stumbled there? ”

I can assure this person that they will not be stuck here but will come here after work. Unemployment in rural areas is often an alternative.

Markku Haapajärvi

pensioner, Vantaa

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

