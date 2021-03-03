Reader ‘s opinion We students hope for understanding from the government

For many students who had been in distance education for a year, the Government’s press conference on Tuesday was a bitter disappointment.

Government held a coronavirus briefing for students on Tuesday on the effects of the pandemic on students ’studies, well-being and future prospects. For many students who had already been in distance learning for a year, however, the press conference was a bitter disappointment.

Instead of presenting ways to alleviate the situation of many young people, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) contented himself with acknowledging distance learning and the corona pandemic as a “unique experience” shared. The Prime Minister’s statement could not have been less derogatory.

In the current situation, stacking flattery and hypocritical thanks is no longer enough. Student health services are congested, library doors are locked, studying is lonely drilling, and problems are piling up.

Many young people moved to the new city last year excited after many years of hard work and entrance exams, but have found themselves more unhappy than ever after moving within the four walls.

Clear mistakes have also been made during the pandemic. The most egregious example of this is the expansion of the services of the Student Health Foundation (FSHS) at the turn of the year. The system was expanded at the beginning of 2021 so that students from polytechnics could also join the system. The reform was done too quickly and without ensuring that the current system really lasts. During the pandemic, health care services have become more congested, and for many, the only help nearby is even further away. For ideological reasons, what worked before was scrapped.

Another concrete change proposal relates to making studies more flexible. The number of credits required for student support should be calculated simply and generally. Even a lightening of ten credits during a pandemic would help numerous young people see the light at the end of the tunnel. Also, the knowledge that the target period for a student loan credit would be half a year longer for everyone would roll the stone from the hearts of many.

Students don’t ask for much. We would have enough access to the library, a listening adult and a little flexibility and understanding. They cost nothing – on the contrary. In the long run, they would pay for themselves.

Elisa Hyvärinen

law student, Turku

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.