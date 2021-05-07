Reader ‘s opinion We need new methods to support children’s mental health

The development of methods requires child psychiatric research on the effects of childhood stress and new stressors.

Even before about one-fifth of Finnish children suffered from a coronavirus pandemic with mental symptoms. We think the figure will be even more alarming after the first year of the pandemic. Messages from parents, teachers and social workers show that the situation has deteriorated, especially for disadvantaged children and families. The psychiatric clinics of the Helsinki and Tampere University Hospitals have received significantly more children due to severe mental disorders and suicide.

Childhood mental difficulties also significantly increase the risk of subsequent illness and exclusion. Therefore, the number of problems and illnesses in adolescence, adulthood and even old age could be significantly reduced if the necessary support for families and children could be provided even more throughout childhood.

In a changing world, children’s lives are more complex than they were fifteen years ago. In addition to previous challenges, children face new developmental risk factors that can make it difficult to cope with everyday life and lead to mental symptoms.

Social media causes some children the pressures of stress and stress related to things like appearance, hobbies, electronics, clothing, and social well-being. Cyberbullying has also become a significant new risk factor.

Excessive use of digital devices is a constant torment for many families. The constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have further increased the burden, especially on the most vulnerable children.

As children’s mental symptoms and life risk factors change, we need new ways to help children deal with stress, as well as new ways to support children’s development of healthy self-esteem.

We also need new methods to support children in situations where face-to-face care encounters are not possible. In addition to the human impact, society clearly saves when problems are prevented and treated in childhood – before they escalate into worse problems later in life.

Methods development requires child psychiatric research on the effects of childhood stress and new stressors. Only then can we develop new effective support and care models. However, research in child psychiatry is in dire need of resources.

With current public funding, researchers are unable to meet the urgent need for new preventive measures and more effective treatments.

Eeva Aronen

Professor of Child Psychiatry, Chief Physician, University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital

Kaija Puura

Professor of Child Psychiatry, Chief Physician, University of Tampere and Tampere University Hospital

