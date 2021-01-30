Reader ‘s opinion We encourage you to wear a mask in our store

Juhani Jääskeläinen wrote (HS Opinion 21.1.) on the use of masks in Töölöntor stores. At K-Market Töölöntor, like other grocery stores, we strongly recommend that all customers wear a face mask when shopping in the store. We are also actively working to remind them of this in various ways.

As the grocery industry has stated, we have no possibility to set or control the requirement to wear a mask. Grocery products are also essential commodities and must be available to all.

We will continue to encourage the use of the mask in order to keep it fresh in the minds of our customers. The majority of customers follow the mask recommendation just fine.

Olli Piekkala

merchant, K-Market Töölöntori

