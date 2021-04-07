Reader ‘s opinion We do not accept the planned HKL company model

Although the company is being turned into a non-profit limited company, it is clear that the position and working conditions of the personnel will deteriorate at the stage when the municipal collective agreement under the transfer agreement expires in spring 2022.

Helsinki City Transport Authority (HKL) is a concern for the employees of the transport company. HKL’s CEO Ville Lehmuskoski justified the planned company model with regional synergy benefits, for example for the future tram solution in Vantaa (HS Opinion 20.3.).

We agree that it makes sense to keep HKL as a whole, but we do not understand and do not accept the planned company model. At the moment, in addition to Helsinki, only Vantaa would be participating with a holding of about five percent, but on the condition that Vantaa leaves the company if its own tram project fails. The tram project is becoming one of the hottest controversies in the Vantaa municipal elections, and its implementation is uncertain. Espoo does not intend to participate in the company, as the metro and the Railroad under construction operate to Espoo in any case.

Driver and maintenance associations represent two-thirds of HKL’s approximately 1,200 employees. Co-determination negotiations related to incorporation are never easy for employee representatives, but during interest rate restrictions they are exceptionally difficult. Despite this, we want to run through the whole process so that the incorporation decision will be on the city council’s agenda as early as 5 May. Unnecessary hurry increases staff suspicions and raises the pertinent question of whether the rush is due to the desire to bring the transfer agreement into force before the municipal sector has time to negotiate a new collective agreement.

One of the strategic goals of the City of Helsinki is to “do everything a little better”. This principle is realized by HKL staff every day in their own work. We believe that HKL, which will remain a business enterprise, will continue to be the best solution for the needs of developing urban rail traffic for the residents of the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Petri Lillqvist

va. Chairman, JHL Association of Tram and Metro Personnel

Hannu Lehtinen

Chairman, Helsinki Railway Workers JHL ry

