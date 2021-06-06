Reader ‘s opinion We are testing how to transport wheels on buses

The aim of the bike experiment is to improve public transport.

Bus driver Jukka Parkkima criticizes HSL’s attempt to transport bicycles on Tuusula buses (HS Opinion 31.5.). According to the park, transporting wheels causes unnecessary dangers and disputes on buses.

This is an experiment in which we test how bikes are transported on buses. The aim of the experiment is, above all, to improve and speed up public transport journeys.

Buses in Tuusula were selected as a test destination because in a less populated municipality, walks to the stop are often longer. On the other hand, buses also carry fewer passengers than in more densely populated areas. There are also fewer passengers because the experiment will take place during summer traffic.

To transport the bikes, lashing straps are installed on the middle bridges of ordinary buses running in Tuusula, to which the bike must be fastened during the trip. We hope the cyclist will provide space for a stroller, rollator or wheelchair user if needed.

We have prepared this in cooperation with the carriers. Our goal is also to attract users to public transport who would otherwise miss the trip due to the time it takes or the long walk.

If you experience problems or inconveniences during the experiment, we may abort the experiment if necessary. Of course, we hope that this is not the case.

Tero Anttila

Director of Public Transport, HSL

