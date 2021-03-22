Reader ‘s opinion Vocational secondary education does not work

Over the years, a model of pedagogy in general education has been taken in vocational education. However, the profession is also learned outside of school.

Marja Sannikan in the program (Yle 12.3.), students criticized the education they received quite strongly. According to them, training does not provide sufficient skills and training is ineffective. From the point of view of the training management, the problems were explained by the fact that the financing of the training has been cut.

In our experience, funding cuts in vocational education do not explain the problems. The aim of the reform of vocational education and training, the so-called reform, was also to reform the ways in which education is implemented, especially in terms of acquiring more skills in the workplace. However, it has proved difficult.

There are many reasons for this. Over the years, a model of pedagogy in general education has been taken in vocational education. Its premise is that the school class studies under the guidance of a teacher. Teaching is organized on this basis. It doesn’t really fit the idea that the profession is also learned outside of school.

On-the-job learning is a problem in vocational education pedagogy also because it is viewed from the perspective of school learning. However, learning at work has its own laws. Learning for a young person is a holistic socialization event for the occupational group in the workplace. This is, for example, the guiding principle of German apprenticeship training. It has also been implemented in apprenticeship training in Finland with good results. Properly used, jobs provide educational institutions with a resource that has an impact on the quality of education and work-life orientation. It supports the adult’s adulthood.

Cooperation between the educational institution and the workplace, as well as workplace guidance, are the cornerstone of good education. However, it must be remembered that learning at school and in the workplace is different in nature.

Kari Viinisalo

chairman

Sirkka Nykänen

Tarmo Välikoski

board members

Apprenticeship Association

