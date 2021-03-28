Reader ‘s opinion Visit Finland supports and trains the tourism industry

We are building common tools to promote, among other things, sustainable tourism and the digitalisation of the sector.

Pekka Kärkkäinen (HS Opinion 23.3.) urged Visit Finland to invest in the marketing of domestic tourism, while the borders are still generally closed to international leisure travelers.

As a national tourism expert, Visit Finland, together with the tourism industry, is responsible for promoting tourism to Finland from abroad. As part of Business Finland, which is part of the administrative branch of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, Visit Finland’s operations are governed by special legislation, in which its task includes the growth and development of tourism to Finland from abroad, which excludes the promotion of domestic tourism.

Visit Finland has adapted its operations during the Korona period. Seminars have become webinars, sales events have gone online, visits from the international press have been replaced by virtual press conferences, and marketing campaigns are waiting for borders to open. Visit Finland has focused on supporting and training the tourism industry so that the industry can be relaunched in a safe manner as soon as possible. We are building common tools to promote, among other things, sustainable tourism and the digitalisation of the sector. The aim is to strengthen Finland’s competitiveness in fierce international competition, but at the same time also to support companies’ operational capabilities in the domestic market.

International travelers have a pent-up need to travel, and it needs to happen in a safe way. However, tourism will be the first to recover in the nearby market. Kärkkäinen is right that tourism companies are relying on domestic tourism right now, but within the framework of current legislation, Visit Finland is not the right party to carry out domestic marketing campaigns.

Kristiina Hietasaari

Director, Visit Finland

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.