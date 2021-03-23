Reader ‘s opinion Visit Finland should now invest in the marketing of domestic tourism

There are hardly any foreign tourists coming this year either.

Finland domestic tourism is plunging into another pandemic summer and year.

Last summer was good for some tourism operators despite the doubts, but for many companies the most important season of the year was completely over.

Winter has been a continuation of summer: restrictions and a shortage of foreign tourists.

2021 is probably not the last bad year – next year will also look very bleak for foreign tourists. There is a lot of talk about the problems of Lapland tourism, but the situation in the Helsinki metropolitan area is catastrophic. Bankruptcies and mass unemployment in the sector are looming.

This is why it is very strange that Visit Finland, the most important tourism operator in our country, continues to focus on attracting tourists from abroad. The government is thus putting bangs on markets that are either difficult or impossible to enter Finland this year and that will look very awkward next year as well.

For example, the Norwegian Visit Norway has already prioritized domestic tourists because the international market is almost non-existent.

Last summer, many tour operators were saved only by domestic tourists. This year, too, there are not many foreign tourists coming, so should the state inject some Roponen into domestic tourism marketing, just for the sake of the national economy? With this expenditure, after two years, there will no longer be many companies accepting international guests.

Pekka Kärkkäinen

tourism and history entrepreneur, Järvenpää

