Reader ‘s opinion Ventilation of nursing homes – if not for humanity, then for coronavirus

Fresh research emphasizes the importance of ventilation and ventilation in the prevention of coronavirus infections.

As a nursing student, I know that many nursing homes in Helsinki suffer from indoor air problems. Ventilation is too poor, and in summer the indoor temperature rises too much, which is even life-threatening for the elderly. Still, last summer in Helsinki, the last use of straw fan to ease summer heat was banned. The ban was justified on the grounds that fans may increase the risk of coronavirus infection.

Now that the importance of good ventilation in combating the coronavirus is known, it would be time to put the air conditioning in nursing homes in order. In addition to the risk of infection, it would be of great importance both for the quality of life of the elderly and for the caregivers’ ability to cope at work.

Alisa Leppäkoski

midwife and nurse student, Helsinki

