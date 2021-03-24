Reader ‘s opinion Vaccines should be allowed access to swimming pools and gyms

Coronavirus vaccine has already received a large number of people. Many of us are in poor condition. Our fitness will only get worse if the exercise opportunities are not gradually opened up. Vaccine recipients should already have access to swimming pools and gyms. The deterioration of our condition will be costly for society. Self-rehabilitation is the cheapest for society.

We understand the safety distances and know how to behave responsibly in this situation anyway. Access to the movement would now encourage vaccination suspects.

In addition to physical fitness, it is important to take care of mental well-being. In an international study, museums were considered an unlikely site for the spread of the coronavirus because of their excellent ability to manage visitor activity. Museum guests can be forced to wear a mask, which has already been a practice in museums. This would also improve the well-being of those who have not yet been vaccinated.

These small gestures could open up society gradually and in a controlled way.

Asko Mäkelä

vaccinated pensioner

Helsinki

